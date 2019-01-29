Highly recruited D-lineman visits Purdue
With the interior of the defensive line being a clear emphasis again for Purdue for its 2020 recruiting class, the Boilermaker coaching staff has Denver Warren pegged as a priority.
The highly recruited 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle from West Aurora High School in Chicagoland and former Michigan commitment visited Purdue this weekend for an unofficial visit and the basketball game vs. Michigan State.
