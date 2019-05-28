The offer was a big one, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder says, and not just because it's his first major one.

"But they said now I can take it easy now and not overdo it," Terrell said.

After assistant coach JaMarcus Shephard saw Terrell at Thursday's track and field regional, the offer came.

Turned out, the Class of 2021 wide receiver from Columbus (Ind.) North didn't have to wait that long.

Purdue had already told Preston Terrell it was offering him early, but it was supposed to happen this weekend at the Boilermakers' first camp.

"Right now, Purdue's my No. 1," Terrell said. "I have a strong relationship with Coach Shephard and all the coaches and the offense they run, the number of receivers they put out on the field, it's crazy."

Terrell knew the Boilermaker offer was coming — Purdue's coaches had told him it was, and their interest ever since he attended the Ohio State game during the season suggested it would, too — but however unexpected, it was significant. If nothing else, it probably marks the beginning of him being recruited at a high level.

Indiana State has also offered, but in addition to Purdue, he's drawn early interest from Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Michigan State, Alabama, Notre Dame and many others.

While some of them have some interest in him as a safety, IU included, most of the early interest has come for wide receiver, including Purdue's.

As a sophomore for North, Terrell caught about 47 passes for about 500 yards and seven touchdowns.

He runs the 200-meter dash in track, runs in the 4.6 range in the 40 and on Thursday at the track regional, he registered a high jump of 6-6, best at the event.

"If somebody wants a jump ball they can put me outside to go up and get it," Terrell said, . "I can play slot too for those quick slants and seam routes."



Terrell will camp at Purdue on Saturday, then, he said, make a number of visits this summer to other schools recruiting him.

"I'll wait to the end of the summer to see what all comes and how things play out," Terrell said of his plan for approaching recruiting.

Purdue, at worst, should be a long-term factor in that pursuit.

"Purdue football is big and they've done a lot of great things," Terrell said, "and I'm interested to see what they're able to do in the future."