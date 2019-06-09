In-state defensive lineman draws offer from Purdue
Kyle King figured Purdue might be on the verge of offering.
"I'd felt for a while I might be picking up an offer," King said. "I just didn't know when."
Turned out, it was Saturday morning. In the area for his girlfriend's softball tournament, King spent a few hours around Purdue's coaches.
That's when they offered the Rivals.com three-star defensive end prospect from New Palestine High School, another entry to his list of Big Ten offers lately. Indiana and Michigan State have also offered him lately.
