Kyle King figured Purdue might be on the verge of offering.

"I'd felt for a while I might be picking up an offer," King said. "I just didn't know when."

Turned out, it was Saturday morning. In the area for his girlfriend's softball tournament, King spent a few hours around Purdue's coaches.

That's when they offered the Rivals.com three-star defensive end prospect from New Palestine High School, another entry to his list of Big Ten offers lately. Indiana and Michigan State have also offered him lately.