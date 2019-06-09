News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-09 23:08:51 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state defensive lineman draws offer from Purdue

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

Kyle King figured Purdue might be on the verge of offering.

"I'd felt for a while I might be picking up an offer," King said. "I just didn't know when."

Turned out, it was Saturday morning. In the area for his girlfriend's softball tournament, King spent a few hours around Purdue's coaches.

That's when they offered the Rivals.com three-star defensive end prospect from New Palestine High School, another entry to his list of Big Ten offers lately. Indiana and Michigan State have also offered him lately.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}