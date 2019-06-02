Purdue's slate of June official visits began late last week with a visit from Georgia linebacker Jayland Parker, one of its many early targets at a position of great apparent need for the Boilermakers.

"The whole coaching staff welcomed me with open arms and told me all the things I could do for their program," Parker said, "and told me how great of an athlete they think I am. We broke down some film together.

"A big thing was them talking to me about replacing Markus Bailey, who's a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award, so he's a great linebacker, a great player. They said they could see me playing the same position and helping them replace him."