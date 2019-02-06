LJ Cryer discusses Purdue official visit
More ($): Purdue 2020 targets | LJ Cryer visit preview
Carsen Edwards' success at Purdue served as the lure that caught the eye of fellow Houston area native LJ Cryer and compelled the top-100 Class of 2020 point guard to officially visit West Lafayette this past weekend.
"Being from Houston, I know Purdue is far away from here, but seeing what he's doing up there, he's doing big things," Cryer said. "I had to consider it, and I liked it during the visit.
