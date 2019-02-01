Breakdown ($): Purdue 2020 targets

Carsen Edwards' success at Purdue has gone a long way in catching the eye of a another high-scoring Texas guard, and in part because of it, the Boilermaker coaching staff will have LJ Cryer on campus this weekend for an official visit.

The four-star, top-100 point guard from Katy, Texas, west of Houston, will be on campus this weekend for Sunday's game against Minnesota.

"Since Carsen Edwards is there, another Houston native, and with the style of play they play and the freedom that Carsen has had as a scoring guard, I think it's wise for him to take a look at them," said Rhossi Carron, the director of Cryer's Basketball University grassroots program.