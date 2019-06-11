Louisville wide receiver earned Purdue offer at camp
Jordan Watkins held a few major offers prior to camping at Purdue Monday night.
He left with another, as the Boilermaker coaching staff extended their own offer following the camp.
"(Wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard) said he really liked me and that I could fit in perfect here," Watkins said, "playing outside receiver, slot receiver, any of it. They see great potential in me."
The allure: Speed.
"I ran a 4.38 at The Opening, and I think I showed (Purdue) that I could get in and out of my cuts with my speed," Watkins said, "and slow down, drop my hips, then accelerate again just as quick.
"I'd say I'm more of a slot receiver-type guy, but I think I can also go outside and take the top off, or go in the slot and run the digs, little routes like that, then make the first man miss and get up the field."
The 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver from Louisville said he ran a 4.45 at Purdue Monday night, part of the reason it joined Louisville, Kentucky and Rutgers, among others, in offering. Michigan is interested enough to have him lined up for a late-August official visit. He visits Kentucky next weekend.
Purdue will be considered, Watkins said, in part because of Rondale Moore.
"He talks highly about Purdue, says great things, great community, great school, and he really says it's more like a family. Most of their coaches are from Louisville, so it is like a family atmosphere.
"I'd say I'm pretty high on Purdue. I like the atmosphere, Coach (Jeff) Brohm and him being from Louisville, and Coach (Chris) Barclay and him being from Louisville. Me and Coach Shephard have a great relationship."
Watkins said he plans to commit prior to his senior season at Butler High School.
