Jordan Watkins held a few major offers prior to camping at Purdue Monday night. He left with another, as the Boilermaker coaching staff extended their own offer following the camp. "(Wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard) said he really liked me and that I could fit in perfect here," Watkins said, "playing outside receiver, slot receiver, any of it. They see great potential in me."

The allure: Speed. "I ran a 4.38 at The Opening, and I think I showed (Purdue) that I could get in and out of my cuts with my speed," Watkins said, "and slow down, drop my hips, then accelerate again just as quick. "I'd say I'm more of a slot receiver-type guy, but I think I can also go outside and take the top off, or go in the slot and run the digs, little routes like that, then make the first man miss and get up the field."


