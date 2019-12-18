Despite finishing 4-8 and missing a bowl for the first time in his three-year tenure, Jeff Brohm still signed a 2020 recruiting class that ranks 26th in the nation by Rivals.com. The Big Ten teams ahead of Purdue: 2. Ohio State; No. 10 Michigan; No. 14 Penn State; No. 17 Nebraska. The bulk of this 21-man class--which has four, four-star recruits and 16 three-star recruits--was assembled over the summer, but some key pieces were added right up to today, the first day players from the Class of 2020 could sign letters-of-intent. The Boilermakers will put the finishing touches on a class that figures to reach 25 signees in the second signing period, which begins February 5, 2020.

Mitten State mojo

Purdue had big success in Michigan, signing five players from the Mitten State. No other state produced more signatures for Purdue: WR Maliq Carr (Oak Park); WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (Walled Lake); OL Nalin Fox (Pontiac); DT Bryce Austin (Southfield); CB Anthony Romphf. The state of Indiana produced just two members of the class: LB Ryan Brandt (Angola) and OL Gus Hartwig (Zionsville). Speaking of Brandt, as of late Wednesday, his letter-of-intent hadn't been announced by Purdue. He could be a candidate to blue shirt.

The 2020 Class came from 12 different states and the District of Columbia. Which states produced the signees? Check it out:

Michigan: 5 New Jersey: 3 Indiana, Texas: 2 Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia, New York, Wisconsin, Illinois, Mississippi, DC: 1

Purdue scored a big late signature from WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, who flipped from Northwestern. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Closing fast

Purdue made a late run to close out this class.

Late in the process, the Boilermakers added junior college help in the form of LB DaMarcus Mitchell (who was committed to Louisiana Tech) and CB Geovonte Howard. Purdue also got a late signature from CB Anthony Romphf, who was committed to Florida Atlantic as a quarterback before it had a coaching change.

But the best late-get of all was four-star WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen. He had been committed to Northwestern for months, but Yaseen was persuaded to flip to the Boilermakers.

Top talent

Purdue signed four, four-star players, according to rivals.com. WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen WR Maliq Carr DE Greg Hudgins QB Michael Alaimo Last year, Purdue signed six, four-star players: DE George Karlaftis, WR Mershawn Rice, S Marvin Grant, WR David Bell, DT Steven Faucheux, WR Milton Wright. Jeff Brohm had no four-star signees in 2017 or 2018.

Maliq Carr is one of nine Class of 2020 signees expected to enroll early. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Embarrassment of riches at WR

Purdue continues to add talent at receiver. Four-stars Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Maliq Carr are the top wideouts in the Boilermakers’ 2020 class. They are joined by three-stars in Collin Sullivan and Marcellus Moore.

The Boilermakers will welcome back the likes of junior Rondale Moore and sophomores David Bell, Milton Wright and Amad Anderson, Jr. in 2020. And Mershawn Rice and TJ Sheffield will be redshirt freshmen. Senior Jackson Anthrop also returns.

Talking quarterbacks

Purdue signed just one quarterback in four-star Michael Alaimo. But don’t be shocked if another signal-caller is added, especially with recent news that Elijah Sindelar won’t be back to use his sixth season of eligibility in 2020.

The program reportedly is pursuing four-star QB Malik Hornsby. And Purdue could add a grad transfer signal-caller between now and the next signing day in February--or even over the summer.



Immediate help

Could Purdue add touted QB Malik Hornsby in the second signing period? (NICK LUCERO | rivals.com)

Still shopping

Purdue can still add players when the second signing period begins on February 5, 2020.

The program reportedly is pursuing four-star QB Malik Hornsby. And it’s believed the Boilermakers would like to add immediate help in the form of grad transfers and JC transfers for the offensive line, defensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback and quarterback.

Let's play two!

Wanna play two sports? Jeff Brohm has no problem with that. As a former multiple-sport athlete, he can appreciate the skill-set developed by multi-sport participation. That's good, because Brohm has two 2020 signees that would like to play two sports: WR Maliq Carr (basketball) and WR Marcellus Moore (track). Carr is a 6-5 athletic freak. Brohm says the diminutive Moore is one of the fastest players in America.



Ones that got away

While Purdue flipped a few players and added some late, the program also was victimized by de-commitments.

CB Max Melton dumped Purdue for Rutgers, a school with a new coach in Greg Schiano and lots of family ties.

DB Christian Gonzalez—David Bough’s brother-in-law—walked away from a commitment to sign with Colorado.

And speedy CB Jaylen Stinston opted for Duke instead of Purdue.

