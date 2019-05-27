One of Purdue's defensive priorities has a visit set
Purdue's slate of June visits will include one of its apparent top defensive targets, as linebacker Jordan Turner says he'll officially visit West Lafayette the weekend of June 14.
"They say I'm their top guy in this class and a huge priority for them," Turner said.
The official visit will be the Farmington, Mich., native's third visit to Purdue.
