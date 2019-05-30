Purdue may not get an official visit from defensive lineman A.J. Beatty, but the Boilermakers have made the Pittsburgh native's top list of seven, thanks in part to a springtime unofficial visit that acted as his official visit.

"I spent a night, then a whole day at Purdue, so I got to see a ton," Beatty said. "I met all the coaches and got to see them practice and saw all the facilities, so I got a really good idea what it's like there.