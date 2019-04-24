It was Jan. 25, and the weather in Central and Northern Indiana not so good, snowing and freezing cold all the way from West Lafayette to the South Bend area, a path for which there's no real direct route.

Nevertheless, Matt Painter made it to Elkhart Central that night to see Jaden Ivey play.

"It was snowing really bad," Ivey said. "He told me he drove all the way to see me. I kind of knew from then he really liked me, and that helped me reach my decision."

That decision came Wednesday afternoon, when the Mishawaka Marian guard committed to the Boilermakers two days before the NCAA's spring evaluation period, his first playing on a mainstream sort of stage.

He chose Purdue over offers from Notre Dame and Butler and interest from Indiana and others.

"I know I'm going to play great this summer. That's just my confidence level," Ivey said of the timing of his commitment. "I think I can show a lot of coaches what I can do, but I found the place I really wanted to be, starting in November when I took my official visit.

" I just loved the coaching staff. I think it's honestly the best coaching staff in the country, and they saw something in me. I just love Coach Painter and what they did for me."

Ivey cited the priority designation Purdue's head coach clearly placed on him and the effort Painter put forth to recruit him as looming large in his recruitment. That pursuit began in August, when Ivey attended Purdue's elite camp, Painter saw him there, really for the first time, offered immediately thereafter and never let up.

"From the start, Purdue stood out from everyone who recruited me," Ivey said. "It was the coaches, and I just love Coach Painter, love how he's enthusiastic about me coming to Purdue."

Ivey officially visited in the fall under the NCAA's new format in which players can take junior-year official visits. He returned for an unofficial visit Feb. 9 for Purdue's win over Nebraska, at which time, he says, "from the start, in that atmosphere, I kind of knew." The success of Purdue's guards this season only helped secure the Boilermakers' position at the top of his mind.

But, more than anything, Ivey said, it came down to Painter, and the effort put in to recruit him.

