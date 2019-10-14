Purdue Recruiting Roundup: An eventful weekend for football
GoldandBlack.com intends to publish the Purdue Recruiting Roundup each Monday morning during football season.
TWO NEW COMMITMENTS, INCLUDING A BIG ONE
Friday, Purdue landed its much-anticipated commitment from wide receiver Maliq Carr, a Rivals.com four-star prospect and Rivals250 pick.
The 6-foot-5, 230-plus-pounder committed to the Boilermakers over Georgia, but also offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and many more.
He represents a continuation of Purdue's stockpiling of high-end talent at wide receiver, and another elite-level recruit in general for the Boilermakers.
More: Maliq Carr commits | Analysis
