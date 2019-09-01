News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 23:30:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Basketball visits, Maliq Carr, 2021s and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

GoldandBlack.com intends to publish the Purdue Recruiting Roundup each Monday morning during football season.

Zwotlbcxpatjwoqbaler
Ryan Kalkbrenner is expected to officially visit Purdue this season, with a reasonable expectation being that he could be nearing a decision in the next few weeks. (GoldandBlack.com)

PURDUE BASKETBALL RECRUITING'S BIG WEEKEND

Purdue's search for frontcourt help to go along with 2020 guard commitments Jaden Ivey and Ethan Morton is approaching its moment of truth.

The Boilermaker coaching staff has valid offers on the table to centers Ryan Kalkbrenner and Hunter Dickinson and forward Ben Carlson — all of them Rivals.com four-star prospects and top-100 players nationally.

And at least for the two centers, their trajectory toward a decision could be starting now, basically.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}