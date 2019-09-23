Sunday night, St. Louis 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner announced he's committed to Creighton, a few days after forward Ben Carlson committed to Wisconsin.

The two events brought Purdue's list of frontcourt targets to close out its 2020 class down to just one: Hunter Dickinson.

All three players held live Purdue offers and had places with the Boilermakers should they have chosen to accept. But it's long been known who Purdue's priority in the 2020 class is, and that's Dickinson, and it's conceivable that he may be moving toward a decision sooner rather than later.