{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 01:02:51 -0600') }} football

Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Football recruiting visits and more

Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue had eight football official visitors in this weekend.
PURDUE WEEKEND VISITORS

Purdue hosted eight official visitors for football this past weekend, with the lone uncommitted scholarship recruit being junior college linebacker Daylen Gill, a Mississippi commitment who was in West Lafayette while Ole Miss formalized the hiring of Lane Kiffin.

