Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Football recruiting visits and more
The Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup appears weekly at GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE WEEKEND VISITORS
Purdue hosted eight official visitors for football this past weekend, with the lone uncommitted scholarship recruit being junior college linebacker Daylen Gill, a Mississippi commitment who was in West Lafayette while Ole Miss formalized the hiring of Lane Kiffin.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news