News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-15 23:19:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Football visits, signing day and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Jalen Mayala was one of a handful of official visitors this weekend for Purdue
Jalen Mayala was one of a handful of official visitors this weekend for Purdue (Rivals.com)

This weekend, with the early signing period just days away, Purdue hosted at least six recruiting visitors.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound pass-rusher is being recruited by Purdue for its hybrid Leo position.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}