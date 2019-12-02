With Purdue's season now over, its attention turns to finishing off its 2020 recruiting class, as the Dec. 18 early signing date nears. This may not be a process that resolves itself entirely during the early period, because Purdue is waiting for at least one decision (QB Malik Hornsby) that won't be announced — made and announced are two different things — 'til January, and its activity in the graduate transfer market could extend into the spring even.

Purdue is waiting on at least three known high school players, though with the coaching carousel in full swing, you never know when more could emerge.