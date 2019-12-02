News More News
Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Next step for football recruiting and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

With football season upon and basketball visit season along with it, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature — the Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup.

Purdue's recruiting eye now turns to transfers
NOW WHAT?

With Purdue's season now over, its attention turns to finishing off its 2020 recruiting class, as the Dec. 18 early signing date nears. This may not be a process that resolves itself entirely during the early period, because Purdue is waiting for at least one decision (QB Malik Hornsby) that won't be announced — made and announced are two different things — 'til January, and its activity in the graduate transfer market could extend into the spring even.

Purdue is waiting on at least three known high school players, though with the coaching carousel in full swing, you never know when more could emerge.

