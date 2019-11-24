It's very early in the week, but a few notable in-state prospects have said they plan to be in Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday for the annual Purdue-Indiana game.

Among them: Four-star Lawrence North Class of 2021 quarterback Donaven McCulley, a player both programs figure to be fighting over in the months to come.

The Rivals.com four-star QB — ranked 207th nationally in his class — holds offers from Purdue, Indiana, Missouri, Cincinnati, Kentucky and others, and figures to field significantly more interest in coming months.