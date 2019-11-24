Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Visits to come and much more
GoldandBlack.com intends to publish the Purdue Recruiting Roundup each Monday morning during football season.
BUCKET GAME VISITS
It's very early in the week, but a few notable in-state prospects have said they plan to be in Ross-Ade Stadium Saturday for the annual Purdue-Indiana game.
Among them: Four-star Lawrence North Class of 2021 quarterback Donaven McCulley, a player both programs figure to be fighting over in the months to come.
The Rivals.com four-star QB — ranked 207th nationally in his class — holds offers from Purdue, Indiana, Missouri, Cincinnati, Kentucky and others, and figures to field significantly more interest in coming months.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news