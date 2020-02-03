News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 10:57:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Purdue Recruiting Roundup: Weekend football visits and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

TWO D-LINEMEN VISIT

Purdue hosted a pair of early 2021 defensive end targets for unofficial visits this weekend, as Michigan's Tyson Watson and Indianapolis Pike's Kyran Montgomery both visited on Saturday.

Both hold Boilermaker offers, Watson earning his this past weekend.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}