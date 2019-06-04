News More News
football

Two 2020 targets from Ohio visited Purdue last week

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
In advance of its slate of June official visits, Purdue hosted a pair of unofficials from two of its established targets in Ohio, as defensive end Jaiden Cameron and offensive lineman Branson Taylor passed through West Lafayette.

Both Rivals.com three-star prospects hold Purdue offers and making their first visits.


