Two 2020 targets from Ohio visited Purdue last week
More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments
In advance of its slate of June official visits, Purdue hosted a pair of unofficials from two of its established targets in Ohio, as defensive end Jaiden Cameron and offensive lineman Branson Taylor passed through West Lafayette.
Both Rivals.com three-star prospects hold Purdue offers and making their first visits.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news