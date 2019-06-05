Purdue recruits help Indiana All-Stars win in only meeting with juniors
Thoughts ($): Purdue's recruits
NEW CASTLE — In part thanks to incoming Purdue freshmen Brandon Newman and Isaiah Thompson, the Indiana All-Star team beat the junior all-stars in this year's lone exhibition between the two squads, 127-116.
Newman, a shooting guard from Valparaiso, finished with 15 points on six shots, making 3-of-5 threes; Thompson, a point guard recruit from Zionsville, went for 10 points, but handed out seven assists against just one turnover.
Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson-Davis led the seniors with 16 points.
For the junior all-stars, Purdue commitment Jaden Ivey scored 15 points, two off Nijel Pack's team-high 17.
Newman and Thompson and the rest of the Indiana All-Stars play their doubleheader with Kentucky this weekend, then the two Boilermakers-to-be enroll next week.
Final: seniors 127, juniors 116 pic.twitter.com/7gCokiEWNM— Brian Neubert (@brianneubert) June 6, 2019
