Thoughts ($): Purdue's recruits

NEW CASTLE — In part thanks to incoming Purdue freshmen Brandon Newman and Isaiah Thompson, the Indiana All-Star team beat the junior all-stars in this year's lone exhibition between the two squads, 127-116.

Newman, a shooting guard from Valparaiso, finished with 15 points on six shots, making 3-of-5 threes; Thompson, a point guard recruit from Zionsville, went for 10 points, but handed out seven assists against just one turnover.

Mr. Basketball Trayce Jackson-Davis led the seniors with 16 points.

For the junior all-stars, Purdue commitment Jaden Ivey scored 15 points, two off Nijel Pack's team-high 17.

Newman and Thompson and the rest of the Indiana All-Stars play their doubleheader with Kentucky this weekend, then the two Boilermakers-to-be enroll next week.