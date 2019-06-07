Incoming Purdue freshman Brandon Newman and Isaiah Thompson were the top two scorers for the Indiana All-Stars Friday night in their 97-64 rout of Kentucky at Bellarmine University in Louisville.

Newman scored 18 points and Thompson 17 as the Indiana All-Stars put themselves in position for a series sweep Saturday in Indianapolis.

Both players, as well as Mason Gillis, a member of the Indiana All-Star team himself, though he's not playing as he has only now been cleared fully after missing the season following knee surgery, enroll in West Lafayette Monday.