Purdue recruits lead Indiana All-Stars to rout of Kentucky
Incoming Purdue freshman Brandon Newman and Isaiah Thompson were the top two scorers for the Indiana All-Stars Friday night in their 97-64 rout of Kentucky at Bellarmine University in Louisville.
Newman scored 18 points and Thompson 17 as the Indiana All-Stars put themselves in position for a series sweep Saturday in Indianapolis.
Both players, as well as Mason Gillis, a member of the Indiana All-Star team himself, though he's not playing as he has only now been cleared fully after missing the season following knee surgery, enroll in West Lafayette Monday.
