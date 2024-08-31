in other news
VIDEO: Hudson Card & Jahmal Edrine pre-Indiana State media availability
Purdue quarterback Hudson Card and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine spoke to the media in advance of Saturday’s season-opener
2026 three-star guard Luke Ertel breaks down Purdue commitment
Purdue commit Luke Ertel talks to Boiler Upload about his decision, fit with the Boilermakers and more.
Purdue basketball lands 2026 in-state guard Luke Ertel
2026 three-star guard Luke Ertel announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via X on Tuesday evening.
A win-win: Why Purdue moved its best pass rusher
Why did Purdue move its only proven pass rusher inside? Seemingly because it will help both Kydran Jenkins and his team.
VIDEO: Kydran Jenkins & Elijah Jackson pre-Indiana State
Purdue linebacker Kydran Jenkins and running back/returner Elijah Jackson speak to the media ahead of Indiana State game
Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Saturday's game against Indiana State, which includes several starters being held out of the season-opening game in Ross-Ade Stadium.