Published Aug 31, 2024
Purdue releases availability report for Indiana State game
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Saturday's game against Indiana State, which includes several starters being held out of the season-opening game in Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue Availability Report
PlayerPositionDesignation

CJ Smith

WR

OUT

Kam Brown

WR

OUT

Nyland Green

CB

OUT

Corey Stewart

OL

OUT

Joe Anderson

DL

OUT

Rod Green

OL

OUT (Season)

Owen Davis

LB

OUT

Smiley Bradford

DB

OUT

Jaekwon Bouldin

OL

OUT (Season)

Drake Carlson

DL

OUT

