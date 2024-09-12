PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Purdue Soccer Wins First Big Ten Game Since 2021

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

The 2021 season for Purdue soccer was a banner year for the Boilermakers. Behind a program record 16 goals from Big Ten Player of the Year Sarah Griffith Purdue made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009 and finished second in the Big Ten. They even defeated Loyola-Chicago in the NCAAs before losing a heartbreaker on penalty kicks at Notre Dame in the second round.

Since then, it has been rough. Aside from a stunning 3-0 win over #15 USC to start the 2022 season Purdue struggled big time, going 6-24-5 over the last two seasons and 0-15-5 in Big Ten play. The last win in Big Ten play came on October 31, 2021 over Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

New coach Rochard Moodie wasted little time in breaking that streak. Purdue started Big Ten play in 2024 tonight at Northwestern and got the full three points in the standings with a 2-0 win.

Purdue got on the Wildcats early with Lauren Omholt taking advantage of a turnover to score just 6:09 into the match. It was her second goal of the season.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYXVyZW4gT21ob2x0IHRha2VzIGFkdmFudGFnZSBvZiB0aGUgdHVy bm92ZXIgdG8gZ2l2ZSB0aGUgdmlzaXRvcnMgdGhlIGxlYWQgYXQgNjowOSE8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9pbGVyVXA/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb2lsZXJVcDwv YT4g8J+aguKave+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQlNVb1BBdjdR OSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JTVW9QQXY3UTk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg UHVyZHVlIFNvY2NlciAoQFB1cmR1ZVNvY2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QdXJkdWVTb2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzQzNzQzMTEx ODU5NDg3NTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEyLCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Goalkeeper Emily Edwards made sure the lead held up with a pair of saves in the 16th and 21st minutes to preserve the shutout. Gracie Dunaway nearly made it 2-0 when her shot was denied in the 28th minute.

Purdue held a 1-0 lead at halftime, then Lexi Fraley just missed her own chance to make it 2-0 when she was denied on a breakaway in the 63rd minute. Fraley also had another opportunity saved in the 71st minute.

Purdue doubled its lead in the 86th minute when Kayla Budish scored on a breakaway to seal it. .

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZ29hbCB0aGF0IHNlYWxlZCBCaWcgVGVuIHdpbiBOby4gMSE8 YnI+PGJyPktheWxhIEJ1ZGlzaCBmcm9tIE1hY2tlbnppZSBKb25lcyBhdCA4 NTozMCE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQm9p bGVyVXA/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCb2ls ZXJVcDwvYT4g8J+aguKave+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbEt5 REoyWUtvWCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xLeURKMllLb1g8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgUHVyZHVlIFNvY2NlciAoQFB1cmR1ZVNvY2NlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QdXJkdWVTb2NjZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE4MzQ0 MTA2MDM2MDkyOTczMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVy IDEzLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The victory came despite the Wildcats dominating the stat sheet. Northwestern had 12 ciorner kicks to Purdue's 2 and had 20 shots (6 on goal) to Purdue's 7 (5 on goal). Edwards recorded her fourth shutout of the season with 5 saves.

Purdue is now 5-2-1 on the season and 1-0-0 in the Big Ten in advance of hosting USC next Thursday.

