Purdue is back to game prep after taking a week off at a seemingly inopportune time : coming off a blowout win, and just one game into the season.

The Boilers (1-0) have, however, thanked their bye for the bonus rest after going at it since the summer, and have another reason to be grateful for the extra time in that it may give them the right stuff between the ears to knock off No. 18 Notre Dame (1-1).

"I think it will help the mental side," said junior right tackle Marcus Mbow. "Just making sure everybody's on their right assignment at all times. I mean, I think it'll help physically. Even though it's early on to the season, people should be feeling pretty solid."

Mbow went home to Milwaukee on his free Saturday, eating some home cooking courtesy of Mrs. Mbow, he said. He didn't escape football entirely – he watched his brother play football for the first time in a 4-7th grade league, and get thoroughly outmatched.

"It was a brutal watch," Mbow said. "They had kids who were damn near my size."

There's a metaphor there, considering the team rolling into West Lafayette this weekend.

The Irish would likely still be No. 5 in the nation had they not inexplicably dropped their home opener against MAC team Northern Illinois, and now one of the most talented teams in the country will spend this week looking itself in the mirror and licking wounds from a season-shaking embarrassment. The Boilers will need every extra trip to the film room or run through the playbook they can get.



"Probably pretty angry, pretty upset. Locked in," Mbow said as he guessed at what his opponents are feeling right now. "That's how I would be."





