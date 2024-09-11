PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Will Purdue's extra prep show up Saturday?

Israel Schuman • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Purdue is back to game prep after taking a week off at a seemingly inopportune time : coming off a blowout win, and just one game into the season.

The Boilers (1-0) have, however, thanked their bye for the bonus rest after going at it since the summer, and have another reason to be grateful for the extra time in that it may give them the right stuff between the ears to knock off No. 18 Notre Dame (1-1).

"I think it will help the mental side," said junior right tackle Marcus Mbow. "Just making sure everybody's on their right assignment at all times. I mean, I think it'll help physically. Even though it's early on to the season, people should be feeling pretty solid."

Mbow went home to Milwaukee on his free Saturday, eating some home cooking courtesy of Mrs. Mbow, he said. He didn't escape football entirely – he watched his brother play football for the first time in a 4-7th grade league, and get thoroughly outmatched.

"It was a brutal watch," Mbow said. "They had kids who were damn near my size."

There's a metaphor there, considering the team rolling into West Lafayette this weekend.

The Irish would likely still be No. 5 in the nation had they not inexplicably dropped their home opener against MAC team Northern Illinois, and now one of the most talented teams in the country will spend this week looking itself in the mirror and licking wounds from a season-shaking embarrassment. The Boilers will need every extra trip to the film room or run through the playbook they can get.

"Probably pretty angry, pretty upset. Locked in," Mbow said as he guessed at what his opponents are feeling right now. "That's how I would be."


What else was said Tuesday?

Antonio Stevens is a leader now

Senior safety Antonio Stevens has chosen to stay at Purdue and work his way up the depth chart in an era where that's less common than ever. His path hasn't been linear.

Stevens, a three-star recruit out of high school, played in five games his freshman year before staying on the sidelines his entire sophomore season. He played the next two years, but hasn't gotten the opportunity to start until now.

"I'm one of those guys who's just gonna go get it," Stevens said. "I love Purdue, I love everything about Purdue. Shoot, starting from the bottom and working up, it just attests to my work ethic and belief in myself and my support system to just keep going."

How does a mobile QB impact blocking?

Saturday's matchup will feature two quarterbacks who like to break from the pocket from time to time in Hudson Card and Notre Dame signal caller Riley Leonard (though Leonard's latest injury could impact his playstyle).

And as Mbow pointed out, the more mobile the quarterback, the more mobile the offensive line has to be to protect him. That comes with time, he said.

"For me and most O-linemen, you just gotta know when to let go. You just have to have that feel in your head and your body, like 'OK, he's probably out of there based off the defender.

"Just honestly, it comes with a lot of overtime reps and playing and just getting a feel for the game."


Marcus Mbow's 'club move':

A film analyst on X pointed out Mbow doing an unusual move against Indiana State where he steps back at the snap, allowing the opposing rusher to come charging, before side-stepping and whirling around with a balled fist straight into the Sycamore's back. It's a little like bull fighting.

Mbow said he's known the move for "about a year."

"I watch a lot of NFL film and a lot of older guys and veteran guys, just trying to see what moves they got, tricks up their sleeve."

Offensive line coach Marcus Johnson likes the move – as long as he keeps having success with it.

"He's cool with it," Mbow said. "Just can't miss it though. Gotta hit it."


