PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Purdue releases depth chart ahead of Notre Dame matchup

Purdue Boilermakers take to the field ahead of the spring football game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Purdue Boilermakers take to the field ahead of the spring football game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue football has released its weekly depth chart ahead of Saturday’s matchup in Ross-Ade Stadium against Notre Dame, which features a notable change from the week one version.

Wide receiver Kam Brown is now listed after being absent against Indiana State, while the same cannot be said for cornerback Nyland Green and wide receiver CJ Smith. The latter two Boilermakers had an initial target date of this weekend to return, but that is now up in the air.

Below is the official depth chart via the program:

Purdue Week #1 Depth Chart vs. Indiana State
Position Starter Backup

QB

Hudson Card

Ryan Browne OR Marcos Davila

RB

Devin Mockobee OR Reggie Love

Jaheim Merriweather

WR

Jahmal Edrine

Kam Brown OR Jayden Dixon-Veal

WR

Jaron Tibbs

De'Nylon Morrissette or Andrew Sowinski

WR

Shamar Rigby

Leland Smith

TE

Max Klare

Drew Biber OR George Burhenn

LT

Corey Stewart

Joshua Sales Jr.

LG

Mahamane Moussa

Joey Tanona

C

Gus Hartwig

Jalen Grant

RG

DJ Wingfield

Jaden Ball OR Luke Griffin

RT

Marcus Mbow

Bakyne Coly

DL

Cole Brevard OR Mo Omonode

Jamarrion Harkless

DL

Jeffrey M'Ba

Demeco Kennedy

DL

Joe Anderson OR Damarjhe Lewis

Jamarius Dinkins

LB

Kydran Jenkins

Winston Berglund

LB

Yanni Karlaftis

Hudson Miller

RUSH

Will Heldt

Jireh Ojata

RUSH

Shitta Sillah

CJ Madden OR Trey Smith

CB

Markevious Brown

Derrick Rogers Jr.

CB

Tarrion Grant

Botros Alisandro

STAR

Kyndrich Breedlove

Koy Beasley

SS

Antonio Stevens

Salim Turner-Muhammad

FS

Dillon Thieneman

Joseph Jefferson

K

Ben Freehill OR Spencer Porath

N/A

KO

Ben Freehill OR Spencer Porath

N/A

H

Bennett Boehnlein

Keelan Crimmins

P

Keelan Crimmins

Bennett Boehnlein

LS

Nick Levy

Claude Strnad

KR

Reggie Love III

Devin Mockobee

KR

Elijah Jackson

Leland Smith

PR

Dillon Thieneman

Andrew Sowinski
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvcHVyZHVlLXJlbGVhc2VzLWRlcHRoLWNoYXJ0LWFoZWFkLW9mLW5v dHJlLWRhbWUtbWF0Y2h1cCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFy IHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMu YXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZl cnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVy c2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9j cy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7 CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQx NDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcHVyZHVlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGcHVyZHVlLXJlbGVhc2VzLWRlcHRoLWNoYXJ0LWFoZWFkLW9mLW5vdHJl LWRhbWUtbWF0Y2h1cCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTM3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3Vj ZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0t PgoKCg==