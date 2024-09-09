Purdue football has released its weekly depth chart ahead of Saturday’s matchup in Ross-Ade Stadium against Notre Dame, which features a notable change from the week one version.

Wide receiver Kam Brown is now listed after being absent against Indiana State, while the same cannot be said for cornerback Nyland Green and wide receiver CJ Smith. The latter two Boilermakers had an initial target date of this weekend to return, but that is now up in the air.

Below is the official depth chart via the program: