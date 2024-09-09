Purdue releases depth chart ahead of Notre Dame matchup
Purdue football has released its weekly depth chart ahead of Saturday’s matchup in Ross-Ade Stadium against Notre Dame, which features a notable change from the week one version.
Wide receiver Kam Brown is now listed after being absent against Indiana State, while the same cannot be said for cornerback Nyland Green and wide receiver CJ Smith. The latter two Boilermakers had an initial target date of this weekend to return, but that is now up in the air.
Below is the official depth chart via the program:
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|
QB
|
Hudson Card
|
Ryan Browne OR Marcos Davila
|
RB
|
Devin Mockobee OR Reggie Love
|
Jaheim Merriweather
|
WR
|
Jahmal Edrine
|
Kam Brown OR Jayden Dixon-Veal
|
WR
|
Jaron Tibbs
|
De'Nylon Morrissette or Andrew Sowinski
|
WR
|
Shamar Rigby
|
Leland Smith
|
TE
|
Max Klare
|
Drew Biber OR George Burhenn
|
LT
|
Corey Stewart
|
Joshua Sales Jr.
|
LG
|
Mahamane Moussa
|
Joey Tanona
|
C
|
Gus Hartwig
|
Jalen Grant
|
RG
|
DJ Wingfield
|
Jaden Ball OR Luke Griffin
|
RT
|
Marcus Mbow
|
Bakyne Coly
|
DL
|
Cole Brevard OR Mo Omonode
|
Jamarrion Harkless
|
DL
|
Jeffrey M'Ba
|
Demeco Kennedy
|
DL
|
Joe Anderson OR Damarjhe Lewis
|
Jamarius Dinkins
|
LB
|
Kydran Jenkins
|
Winston Berglund
|
LB
|
Yanni Karlaftis
|
Hudson Miller
|
RUSH
|
Will Heldt
|
Jireh Ojata
|
RUSH
|
Shitta Sillah
|
CJ Madden OR Trey Smith
|
CB
|
Markevious Brown
|
Derrick Rogers Jr.
|
CB
|
Tarrion Grant
|
Botros Alisandro
|
STAR
|
Kyndrich Breedlove
|
Koy Beasley
|
SS
|
Antonio Stevens
|
Salim Turner-Muhammad
|
FS
|
Dillon Thieneman
|
Joseph Jefferson
|
K
|
Ben Freehill OR Spencer Porath
|
N/A
|
KO
|
Ben Freehill OR Spencer Porath
|
N/A
|
H
|
Bennett Boehnlein
|
Keelan Crimmins
|
P
|
Keelan Crimmins
|
Bennett Boehnlein
|
LS
|
Nick Levy
|
Claude Strnad
|
KR
|
Reggie Love III
|
Devin Mockobee
|
KR
|
Elijah Jackson
|
Leland Smith
|
PR
|
Dillon Thieneman
|
Andrew Sowinski