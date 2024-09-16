Purdue releases depth chart ahead of Oregon State matchup
Purdue football has released its weekly depth chart ahead of Saturday’s game at Oregon State. A number of reserve spots saw changes, including George Burhenn being absent after missing the Notre Dame game, as well as defensive backs Anthony Brown and Earl Kulp making their debuts on the depth chart.
Below is the official depth chart via the program:
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|
QB
|
Hudson Card
|
Ryan Browne OR Marcos Davila
|
RB
|
Devin Mockobee OR Reggie Love
|
Jaheim Merriweather
|
WR
|
Jahmal Edrine
|
Kam Brown OR Jayden Dixon-Veal
|
WR
|
Jaron Tibbs
|
De'Nylon Morrissette or Andrew Sowinski
|
WR
|
Shamar Rigby
|
Leland Smith
|
TE
|
Max Klare
|
Drew Biber
|
LT
|
Corey Stewart
|
Joshua Sales Jr.
|
LG
|
Mahamane Moussa
|
Joey Tanona
|
C
|
Gus Hartwig
|
Jalen Grant
|
RG
|
DJ Wingfield
|
Jaden Ball OR Luke Griffin
|
RT
|
Marcus Mbow
|
Bakyne Coly
|
DL
|
Cole Brevard OR Mo Omonode
|
Jamarrion Harkless
|
DL
|
Jeffrey M'Ba
|
Demeco Kennedy
|
DL
|
Joe Anderson OR Damarjhe Lewis
|
Jamarius Dinkins
|
LB
|
Kydran Jenkins
|
Winston Berglund
|
LB
|
Yanni Karlaftis
|
Hudson Miller
|
RUSH
|
Will Heldt
|
Jireh Ojata
|
RUSH
|
Shitta Sillah
|
CJ Madden OR Trey Smith
|
CB
|
Markevious Brown
|
Earl Kulp
|
CB
|
Tarrion Grant
|
Botros Alisandro
|
STAR
|
Kyndrich Breedlove
|
Koy Beasley
|
SS
|
Antonio Stevens
|
Joseph Jefferson
|
FS
|
Dillon Thieneman
|
Anthony Brown
|
K
|
Ben Freehill OR Spencer Porath
|
N/A
|
KO
|
Ben Freehill OR Spencer Porath
|
N/A
|
H
|
Bennett Boehnlein
|
Keelan Crimmins
|
P
|
Keelan Crimmins
|
Bennett Boehnlein
|
LS
|
Nick Levy
|
Claude Strnad
|
KR
|
Reggie Love III
|
Devin Mockobee
|
KR
|
Elijah Jackson
|
Leland Smith
|
PR
|
Dillon Thieneman
|
Andrew Sowinski