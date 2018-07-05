More: Purdue commitments

Andrean's Cameron Williams has seen a summer surge in his recruitment, he says.

"I have a few new people on my radar I'm really excited about it," Williams said.

Namely, interest from USC, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, Nebraska and others. They've not offered yet, but the Rivals.com four-star linebacker's confident they'll come.

But while some big-name programs have picked up their involvement, Purdue's remained a constant.