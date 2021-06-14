Purdue remains in running for prized Missouri State CB Jeremy Webb

Webb is one of the hottest commodities in the NCAA transfer portal. There is a big market for 6-4, 205-pound corners with NFL potential.

From junior college in New York, to Virginia Tech, to Missouri State, Jeremy Webb has been a player on the move since graduating Stevenson High (Lincolnshire, Ill.) in suburban Chicago in 2016. And the star cornerback has his bags packed again.

“Every day, it’s a new school coming in,” Webb told GoldandBlack.com. “I’m just trying to by the end of this week take whatever I have and make a decision based off that."

Playing for first-year Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino in the spring 2021 FCS season, Webb was a star in helping flip a losing script in Springfield, Mo. He led the Missouri Valley Conference with three interceptions and added 38 tackles and six PBUs in helping the Bears win the MVC and reach the FCS playoffs for the first time since 1990 en route to a 5-4 season.

The first FBS school to offer Web, who turns 25 in August, after he hit the portal on June 10: Purdue.

“The coaching staff seems really down to earth and upfront and honest with me about the whole situation,” said Webb, whose brother Ego Ferguson played defensive line at LSU and was a second-round pick of the Bears in the 2014 NFL draft. “Being the first FBS school to offer me, I take that into consideration, as well, just giving me a chance to go back and play at a high level.”

Purdue needs to enhance its situation at cornerback, where veteran depth is seriously thin. The Boilermakers welcome back a solid tandem in junior Cory Trice and senior Dedrick Mackey. And junior Jamari Brown has joined the squad this summer after transferring from Kentucky.



Florida grad transfer C.J. McWilliams—expected to play nickel, safety and corner—was expected to join the team, but an eye injury has ended his career. And Geovonte' Howard transferred to Charlotte, further chipping at depth.



No other cornerbacks on the roster have taken snaps. Sophomore Nyles Beverly and redshirt freshman Anthony Romphf are works in progress. Purdue welcomes true freshman Brandon Calloway this summer.



Other schools in pursuit of Webb: Boston College, Kansas, Oregon State, South Carolina and SMU, among others.

“It feels good to be wanted,” said Webb, who overcame an Achilles injury while at Virginia Tech and played in just three games in two seasons (2018-19) in Blacksburg.



Webb says he wants to make a decision toward the end of the month. Does Purdue have a shot?

“Of course,” said Webb, who has one year of eligibility.