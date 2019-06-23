Now, Cullen Coleman can take a deep breath.

After squeezing three official visits into basically the final week of the June visit period, the highly recruited athlete from New York can now sort through his list and pick one.

"Right now, it's the dead period, and I'm looking at my options," Coleman said, "and trying to make a decision as soon as possible."

Purdue's in that mix, after hosting Coleman midweek last week, before he went directly from Purdue to Northwestern, then directly from Northwestern to Virginia.