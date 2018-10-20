PDF: Purdue-Ohio State statistics

Purdue has its signature win in Jeff Brohm Era.

The same Purdue Boilermakers which lost its first three games of the 2018 season turned the world of college football upside down Saturday night with a 49-20 upset win over No. 2 Ohio State. Given a national television spotlight, Purdue dominated a Buckeyes program which, until Saturday night, had only two losses to Big Ten Conference opponents in its last 20 attempts.

The 49 points are the most points in Purdue's school history against Ohio State.

Brohm, in just his 20th career game as Purdue's head coach, has pulled off the biggest win since he arrived in West Lafayette and arguably the biggest win of his head coaching career. Brohm's offensive attack accounted for over 539 total yards as quarterback David Blough finished with 378 yards through the air and three touchdowns.

And the upset win was no fluke for the home Boilermakers. Instead, it was a fourth consecutive blowout win for Purdue. The Boilermakers (4-3, 3-1 in Big Ten), which was a two-touchdown underdog at kickoff time, used a big-play passing game and aggressive play-calling to lead Ohio State for the final 46 minutes. Ohio State (7-1, 4-1 in Big Ten) never led Saturday night as penalties and critical mistakes doomed them for the third time in its last four trips to Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue's defense held Ohio State out of the end zone for three quarters as Dwayne Haskins still had over 470 yards through the air but the Buckeyes were held to just 13 of 25 on third and fourth down situations. Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt dialed up constant blitzes to frustrate Haskins and limit him to a short or intermediate pass game for most of the game.

For the first time since 1984, Purdue has earned a win over a team ranked in the Top 2 of the Associated Press poll. On that October day 34 years ago, Purdue knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 28-23.

Purdue took a 14-3 halftime lead all of the game's momentum into the locker room after a fake field goal run by punter/holder Joe Schopper went for a first down. One play later, Purdue found the end zone on a nine-yard rollout pass from Blough to Rondale Moore.

Purdue answered a field goal by Ohio State on the first possession of the second half with a 73-yard touchdown drive that included a critical roughing the punter penalty on the Buckeyes.

Purdue used the running game to seal the upset. D.J. Knox used a pair of backbreaker scores on 42 and 40-yard scampers. The senior tailback would end with 128 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns.

Purdue, which now shares the Big Ten Western Division lead with Northwestern, will travel to Michigan State next weekend for a noon EST kickoff.