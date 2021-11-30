 GoldandBlack - Purdue roars past Florida State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Purdue roars past Florida State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Behind 18 points from Jaden Ivey and 13 off the bench from Brandon Newman, No 2 Purdue left no doubt on Tuesday night against Florida State, winning its Big Ten/ACC Challenge game, 93-65.

The Boilermakers are now 7-0 after never trailing against the Seminoles and leading by as many as 28 in the second half.

More to come ...


