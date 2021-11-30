Purdue roars past Florida State in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
PDF: Purdue-Florida State stats
Behind 18 points from Jaden Ivey and 13 off the bench from Brandon Newman, No 2 Purdue left no doubt on Tuesday night against Florida State, winning its Big Ten/ACC Challenge game, 93-65.
The Boilermakers are now 7-0 after never trailing against the Seminoles and leading by as many as 28 in the second half.
More to come ...
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.