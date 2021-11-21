 GoldandBlack - Purdue roars past Villanova to win Hall of Fame Tip-Off
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-21 14:03:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Purdue roars past Villanova to win Hall of Fame Tip-Off

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PDF: Purdue-Villanova stats

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Thanks to a furious rally over the game's final five minutes or so, No. 6 Purdue's legitimized itself as an elite team, beating No. 5 Villanova 80-74 for the championship of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

Zach Edey led Purdue with 21 points.

More to come...

