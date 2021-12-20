Purdue rolls over Incarnate Word in last pre-holidays outing
PDF: Purdue-Incarnate Word stats
Sometimes Purdue's best offense is the missed shot.
Once again, the Boilermakers dominated the offensive glass, this time during third-ranked Purdue's 79-59 rout of Incarnate Word Monday night In Mackey Arena.
The home team totaled 19 offensive rebounds and 20 second-chance points, one of the many differences In the final game before the holiday break.
Bigs Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 24 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.
Jaden Ivey scored 12 and Mason Gillis 10.
More to come ...
