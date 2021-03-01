GoldandBlack - Purdue Roundball Roundup: Big Ten Tournament seeding, lineups and more

As of today, Purdue is the Big Ten Tournament's 4 seed, and if it can beat Wisconsin and Indiana to finish the regular season, that's where it'll remain, earning the double bye in Indianapolis.

Ohio State's loss to Iowa this weekend dropped the Buckeyes behind the Boilermakers in the standings and on the conference tournament's current seed line, which looks like this.

1. Michigan 13-1

2. Illinois 14-4

3. Iowa 12-6

4. Purdue 11-6

5. Ohio State 12-7

6. Wisconsin 10-8

7. Rutgers 9-9

8. Maryland 9-9

9. Michigan State 7-10

10. Indiana 7-10

11. Minnesota 6-12

12. Penn State 5-12

13. Northwestern 4-13

14. Nebraska 2-14

Purdue probably isn't going to get the postponed Nebraska game made up. That was Matt Painter's sense as of Monday afternoon, at least. So the Boilermakers' seed would be based on a 19-game slate, not 20, under that scenario.