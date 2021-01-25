GoldandBlack - Purdue Roundball Roundup: Edey standing tall, Stefanovic and more

Trevion Williams has played most of this Big Ten season at a first-team all-conference sort of level.

When he's been on the floor, that is.

At times the past few games, Williams has again encountered issues with first-half foul trouble, limiting his minutes.

The good news: Backup Zach Edey's playing his best basketball of the Big Ten season.

It's not totally reflected in the numbers, but some of them show his progress.

• The past two games, Edey has totaled 13 rebounds in just 32 minutes. Against Michigan, sharing the floor with two of the Big Ten's top rebounders in Williams and Hunter Dickinson, Edey led all players with eight in only 19 minutes.

• Edey's 4-of-7 from the floor the past two games. That may not sound Iike much, but through the first eight Big Ten games of his career, he shot 38 percent.

• The past two games, Edey has blocked four shots, a season-high-tying three of them against Michigan, reflecting his increased activity on defense.

Statistics tell part of the story. Anecdotes tell the more important part.