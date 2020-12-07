GoldandBlack - Purdue Roundball Roundup: Eric Hunter's return, Five Factors and more

Purdue guard Eric Hunter — sidelined since Nov. 9 due to a knee injury — is likely to play Tuesday evening at Miami (Fla.), GoldandBlack.com has learned.

How much and how well remain to be seen, as it was only mid-last week that Hunter returned to activity, but the junior's return, well ahead of schedule, is a welcomed sight for the Boilermakers.

Hunter was widely recognized for how well he was playing in the preseason prior to getting hurt during a scrimmage. He may have been the Boilermakers' best player.