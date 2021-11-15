Purdue Roundball Roundup: Isaiah Thompson, the 4 and more

A year ago at this time, Isaiah Thompson was a starter for Purdue, but by default. Eric Hunter was hurt, Ethan Morton was a shell of himself post-mono after after one game, Jaden Ivey was lost to a foot issue.

Purdue had no options.

Now, the Boilermakers — one of the highest-regarded teams in college basketball — have more options than time may show they know what to do with.

And Thompson's, again, a starter.

That can be attributed to a variety of factors, but none bigger than the turning point the upperclassman seemed to encounter midway through last season.