 GoldandBlack - Purdue Roundball Roundup: Jadey Ivey's turnover-free streak and more
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-11 23:48:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Jadey Ivey's turnover-free streak and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

GoldandBlack.com's Purdue Roundball Roundball is a periodic notebook to be published throughout the season, or at least until we start forgetting to do it.


Purdue's Jaden Ivey
Jaden Ivey's now gone seven straight games without a turnover. (AP)

JADEN IVEY'S IMPRESSIVE RUN

It's been nearly roughly 110 minutes of playing time since Jaden Ivey committed his last turnover, a charge with 14:10 left to play in the season-opener against Liberty in Florida.

The Boilermaker freshman missed the next five games due to a foot problem, returning just in time for Big Ten games. Since he returned to the floor for the Ohio State game, Ivey's been turnover-free seven games running, all of them against high-major opponents, including a half dozen Big Ten games, four of them on the road.

"The start of the summer, I had so many turnovers," Ivey said. "I think my mindset was to just have less turnovers during the season. I think I'm just doing a good job of not turning the ball over and finding my teammates."

Context is important here.

{{ article.author_name }}