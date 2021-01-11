GoldandBlack - Purdue Roundball Roundup: Jadey Ivey's turnover-free streak and more

It's been nearly roughly 110 minutes of playing time since Jaden Ivey committed his last turnover, a charge with 14:10 left to play in the season-opener against Liberty in Florida.

The Boilermaker freshman missed the next five games due to a foot problem, returning just in time for Big Ten games. Since he returned to the floor for the Ohio State game, Ivey's been turnover-free seven games running, all of them against high-major opponents, including a half dozen Big Ten games, four of them on the road.

"The start of the summer, I had so many turnovers," Ivey said. "I think my mindset was to just have less turnovers during the season. I think I'm just doing a good job of not turning the ball over and finding my teammates."

Context is important here.