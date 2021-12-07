Purdue Roundball Roundup: Life as No. 1, life on the road and more

Purdue's No. 1 nationally for the first time ever.

It's had its chance to celebrate.

Now, it's time to live up.

Obviously, the Boilermakers have done their part thus far, winning each of their first eight games to move from being Preseason No. 7 to the top of the rankings. But Purdue has been quick to tab this not as an outcome, but a step along the way.

"We didn't put being No. 1 on our list of team goals before the season," guard Eric Hunter said. "We put to be national champs."

Added classmate Sasha Stefanovic, "If you're letting this go to your head, you're not buying in to what this program believes we can do. That's what our mindset is."