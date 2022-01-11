A few years back, when Purdue last won the Big Ten and came closer than ever to its first Final Four in a generation, Grady Eifert was an enormous piece of the Boilermakers' puzzle, becoming something of a gold standard at Purdue from role execution and complementary play.

He provided the Boilermakers a low-volume, high-efficiency, opportunistic possessions generator that fit well next to scoring guards Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline. He didn't take many shots — only the wide-open ones — but he generated shots for others by collecting offensive rebounds and the occasional steal and hardly ever turning the ball over.

While the comparison isn't necessarily dead on, this Purdue team is a very different one, look at what Mason Gillis is doing right now. The Boilermaker forward, on paper, Is looking very much like Eifert of 2018-2019.