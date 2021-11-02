A few additional points of interest on Purdue's overtime loss at Providence Saturday morning, in the two teams' private scrimmage.

• While his eight turnovers jump off the box score, so too do the nine assists that Jaden Ivey handed out, after he doled out 11 total during Purdue's two intrasquad scrimmages this preseason.

Purdue's going to draw significant attention from defenses in the post, and must be able to generate and make open shots off that element. But the same dynamic will apply to Ivey, whose ability to penetrate will grab defenses' attention all season and position him to move the basketball and produce high-percentage shots for his teammates, in addition to whatever drive-and-dish opportunities come his way when he gets to the rim.

Thus the premium that'll be put on the sophomore's decision-making this season. As dominant as Purdue might be in the post, Ivey may be the Boilermakers' most influential offensive player.

• Ethan Morton's during Purdue's three preseason scrimmages (two intrasquad plus Providence): 12 assists, one turnover.