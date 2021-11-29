Purdue Roundball Roundup: Purdue's red-hot offense, Caleb Furst and more

It's been just six games and there's a long season ahead, but a half dozen games into the season, Purdue's arguably been the best offensive team in college basketball.

Purdue actually ranks second nationally in offensive efficiency according to KenPom, behind only Gonzaga.

But when you look at the overall picture for the Boilermakers, you could make a case there's not been a better offensive team in college basketball this season.

Matt Painter's team averages 1.122 points per possession for the season. That's No. 1 nationally, according to Synergy.

"A lot of that has to do with us returning everybody," first-year assistant coach Terry Johnson said, "but they play so well together and they share the basketball. The expectations are high, and they understand that for us to be a good team, we all have to share the wealth."

Purdue's second nationally in effective field goal percentage, which adds weight for the extra value of threes. Lipscomb is No. 1 in that category. The Boilermakers are seventh nationally in three-point shooting percentage. They're fourth nationally in two-point shooting percentage, at just under 61 percent.