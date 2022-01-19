Purdue's won nine straight against Indiana, five straight on IU's home floor, going into Thursday's meeting in Bloomington, one in which the fourth-ranked Boilermakers will be a heavy favorite.

The pressure will be on the visitors here, not only because of their status as favorite, but because this will be one of those settings that can create almost transformational upset opportunities for the underdog.

As if Purdue needed any more reason to focus on the Hoosiers following Monday's memorable win at Illinois, there's that, plus the reality that even though Purdue has dominated this series of late, very little has come easy in a series that has been relatively cyclical since the heyday of Keady-Knight.

It's been Purdue's turn, and it's been an extended one.

"The seniors have never lost to IU," Eric Hunter said, "and we want to keep it that way."