Purdue Roundball Roundup: Role players, Per-30 and more

Here's Ethan Morton's definition of a role player: "Just doing whatever's asked to help the team win. It's never like one thing. Just doing your job, but that can be different things depending on what the game or situation calls for. It's just plugging the gaps that need to be filled."

That's precisely what the sophomore swing man has done for the Boilermakers this season, to his own astonishment in some cases, like during Purdue's two games out east.

Morton has never really fancied himself a lockdown defender, at least not this early in his career, but it was out in New Jersey and New York that Purdue turned to him when faced with those games' most important defensive matchups.