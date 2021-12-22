 GoldandBlack - Purdue Roundball Roundup: Role players, Per-30 and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-22 11:54:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Role players, Per-30 and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue Roundball Roundup will be a weekly feature at GoldandBlack.com during basketball season.

ETHAN MORTON: UP FOR ANYTHING

Here's Ethan Morton's definition of a role player: "Just doing whatever's asked to help the team win. It's never like one thing. Just doing your job, but that can be different things depending on what the game or situation calls for. It's just plugging the gaps that need to be filled."

That's precisely what the sophomore swing man has done for the Boilermakers this season, to his own astonishment in some cases, like during Purdue's two games out east.

Morton has never really fancied himself a lockdown defender, at least not this early in his career, but it was out in New Jersey and New York that Purdue turned to him when faced with those games' most important defensive matchups.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}