It's been seven games now and some early realities have crystalized for Purdue, however fleeting November realities may be in college basketball.

The Boilermakers have defended and rebounded well, a pair of welcomed developments for a program that tends to value such things considerably.

Through seven games, four of them against high-major-caliber competition, opponents are shooting 38.5 percent against the Boilermakers and averaging less than 58-and-a-half points. Per KenPom, Purdue is seventh nationally in defensive efficiency.

Meanwhile, Purdue is out-rebounding opponents by about 10, just out-rebounded Florida State's crop of grown men by 15. The Boilermakers are fifth nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, at nearly 40 percent, carry over an under-rated strength from last season to begin this one.

That's the good news, good news that if it holds up the rest of the season, should give Purdue a chance against just about everybody.

Now, the not-so-good.