{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 14:54:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Takeaways from the Emerald Coast

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
Jahaad Proctor is averaging nearly 15 points per game for Purdue, but the Boilermakers are struggling on offense.
It's been seven games now and some early realities have crystalized for Purdue, however fleeting November realities may be in college basketball.

The Boilermakers have defended and rebounded well, a pair of welcomed developments for a program that tends to value such things considerably.

Through seven games, four of them against high-major-caliber competition, opponents are shooting 38.5 percent against the Boilermakers and averaging less than 58-and-a-half points. Per KenPom, Purdue is seventh nationally in defensive efficiency.

Meanwhile, Purdue is out-rebounding opponents by about 10, just out-rebounded Florida State's crop of grown men by 15. The Boilermakers are fifth nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, at nearly 40 percent, carry over an under-rated strength from last season to begin this one.

That's the good news, good news that if it holds up the rest of the season, should give Purdue a chance against just about everybody.

Now, the not-so-good.

