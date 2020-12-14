GoldandBlack - Purdue Roundball Roundup: The 2020 season, starters, Five Factors and more

As tends to happen any time Mike Krzyzewski says something about the state of college basketball, Duke's coach's opinion on this season made headlines last week.

After his team lost to Illinois — Duke's second home loss this season, without the help of its formidable homecourt advantage — Krzyzewski questioned whether the college basketball season should be going on as it is during the pandemic.

He was not the first prominent coach to take up the issue. Prior to the season, Iona's Rick Pitino advocated for delaying the start of the season and pushing the NCAA Tournament to May.

But Krzyzewski's comments consumed far more oxygen and Duke acted on its coach's words by then canceling remaining non-conference games/wins vs. Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb.

The Big Ten has been relatively fortunate thus far. Some prominent Big Ten/ACC Challenge games were undone by COVID issues, but none on the Big Ten's end, and while the Big Ten's football season has been chaotic, the league's protocols seem to be working in basketball.