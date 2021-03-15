For the first time this season aside from fleeting gimmicks, Trevion Williams and Zach Edey played together during key possessions vs. Ohio State at the Big Ten Tournament, scoring twice off the rarely seen pairing.

It may not happen again for all we know, but against the Buckeyes, things worked out.

Painter said Ohio State was was trying to protect E.J. Liddell — who had four fouls — by moving him off Trevion Williams. With Edey on the floor, too, there was no escaping such a matchup. Williams had freshman Zed Key on him. Key had his hands full.

"I don't think it'll be anything normal," Williams said. "We just had the size advantage and wanted to take advantage of it."