Purdue routs red-hot Rutgers to keep atop the Big Ten

Rutgers was one of the hottest teams in the country.

But Purdue just had a day off.

The Boilermakers looked energized, rolling past the Scarlet Knights 84-72, after leading by as many as 20 following an 11-0 run to start the second half.

Jaden Ivey scored 25 points to lead Purdue, while big men Zach Edey and Trevion Williams totaled 26 on 10-of-13 shooting. Mason Gillis added 10.

