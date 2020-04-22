With NFL draft kicking off on Thursday, let's take a look at the 10 biggest draft steals from Purdue in the last 30 years. All of these guys (listed alphabetically) should have been selected higher, as they far out performed their draft status.



FB Mike Alstott (2nd round, 1996). Alstott’s rock ‘em, sock ‘em style made him a popular player in West Lafayette and Tampa. The only three-time team MVP at Purdue, Alstott became a beloved figure in Tampa after an 11-year career with the Buccaneers. He rushed for 5,088 yards and 58 touchdowns and led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title. Alstott also caught 305 passes for 2,284 yards and 13 scores. A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Alstott is deserving of being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

DE Cliff Avril (3rd round, 2008, Lions). Part of Purdue’s lush tradition of producing defensive ends, Avril out played his draft status during a 10-year NFL career with the Lions and Seahawks. Avril tallied 74 sacks and was a Pro Bowler in 2016 when he had a career-high 11.5 sacks. He helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl, too.

QB Drew Brees (2nd round, 2001, Chargers). What more can be said? Brees is entering his 20th season of what has been an iconic career that has him ticketed for Canton. He’s the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, in addition to attempts and completions. Oh, and Brees is a Super Bowl champ, too, who saved football in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. All of this out of a second-round pick. Not bad.

LB Rosevelt Colvin (4th round, 1999). Purdue had few who made more big plays than Colvin. Who can forget his MVP effort in the 1998 Alamo Bowl? Or his heart-stopping scoop-and-score vs. Michigan State in 1997? And the big plays continued in the NFL. Colvin turned heads with the Bears from 1999-2002 before playing on some great Patriots teams from 2003-07, helping New England win two Super Bowls. Colvin finished his NFL career with 52.5 sacks, notching 10.5 in 2001 and 2002.

